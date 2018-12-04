Issaqbaazi Song From Zero: Here Are The 5 Highlights From This Shah Rukh Khan – Salman Khan’s Song Of The YEAR!

Amidst the much-anticipation, song Issaqbaazi from Zero is finally out. The song features superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, in a ‘dance Jugalbandi’.

While the netizens and fans already in awe of this desi rhythmic song, we bring you the five highlighting points of the song:

Jabra Jodi Back After A Decade

The last time this beloved ‘Karan Arjun’ Jodi seen shaking a leg together was in Deewangi Deewangi of Om Shanti Om, almost 11 years ago. Now, with Issaqbaazi, the Khans once again steal your hearts.

Sukhwinder Singh’s voice

Every time the singer lends his powerful voice for Shah Rukh Khan, it has resulted in chartbuster collaboration. From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Dard-E-Disco and Chak De! India, every single track is highly popular amongst the masses and this one too is already an earworm.

Choreographers ka Cameo

Ace choreographers, Ganesh Acharya and Remo D’Souza, makes a surprising appearance in the song. The duo appeared earlier in a song Psycho Re of ABCD : Any Body Can Dance.

Katrina Kaif ka sizzling connection

Interestingly, the song is based on Katrina Kaif, which showcases a funny face-off between Salman and SRK, trying to outshine each other and conveying that they are the deserving ones for the girl (Katrina).

Exchange Of Signature Moves

In a scene, Shah Rukh Khan does a signature ‘towel step’ of Salman from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, while Bhaijaan imitates an evergreen romantic pose of SRK’s.

Zero is slated to release on 21st December 2018, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles.