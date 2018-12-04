Issaqbaazi Song From Zero: The Cute Dance Jugalbandi Of Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Will Make You Scream – PLEASE DO A FILM TOGETHER!

Today is the special day for all the loyal fans of Superstar duo – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, as team Zero has finally released the much-awaited song Issaqbaazi. The song features the beloved stars shaking a leg together, after 11 years since Om Shanti Om.

The song gives a desi feel with its tune and is sung by energetic singers, Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar, and penned by Irshad Kamil. Issaqbaazi is composed by the talented duo of Ajay-Atul.

The song essays the jodi of Shah Rukh and Salman, sharing loads of love and happiness. After so many years, we are finally witnessing both the superstars burning the dance floor with their super cute jugalbandi! The way they have danced will bring an instant smile on your face. After watching this song, we are sure that even you would want to say, ‘Salman – Shah Rukh, please do a film together!’

Check out the blockbuster song of the year here:

With Mere Naam Tu already being a love anthem of the year, and this one too seems a sure-shot chartbuster!

Yesterday, the makers made an official announcement about the song and shared a poster featuring Salman and SRK. “Khabar mili hai abhi ye taazi, aa rahe hain @BauuaSingh sikhaane sab hi ko

#Issaqbaazi. #Issaqbaazi song out tomorrow! Stay tuned! ,” as quoted in a tweet.

Earlier, about five months ago, the makers released a special teaser on the auspicious occasion of Eid, which gave us a sneak peek of the Issaqbaazi song.

Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as a CP patient named Aafia and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar, Zero trailer has piqued the interest of the audience to witness one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.