Box Office Collections: 2.0 [Hindi] Becomes Second Highest Dubbed Grosser Of All Times After Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion

Box Office Collections: The record set by Baahubali – The Beginning is set to be broken. The SS Rajamouli directed film had netted 117 crore in its Hindi version. When it managed this feat, it turned out to be the highest grossing dubbed film of all times as it went past the 20 crore nett total of Robot, and that too almost six times over.

Well, director Shankar is back now as his sequel to Robot, 2.0, is set to go past Baahubali – The Beginning in a matter of just six days. The film has already netted over 110 crore in just five days and should go past 117 crore today.

However the film that continues to tower above all competition, be it straight forward Hindi release or a dubbed outing, is Rajamouli’s sequel Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion. That film belonged to a different planet altogether as it netted 511 crore in just the Hindi version. While that feat appears to be unassailable for any new film for quite some time to come, one waits to see if a dubbed film can score even half of that in time to come.

2.0 [Hindi] has an opportunity to score huge and go past the 200 crore mark. While that is going to be a pretty good score as well, the record of 2.0 being the second highest dubbed grosser of all times is there for the taking.

No wonder, the men who are making it possible are SS Rajamouli and Shankar whose films are finding good positioning in the Top-4 dubbed films of all times. Incidentally, Shankar has scored earlier as well when his films like Humse Hai Muqabla and Hindustani scored quite well in their dubbed version when released almost two decades ago. Later, his Sivaji did well too.

There was a time when dubbed versions of Mani Rathnam films used to do well too [Roja, Bombay]. However that trend soon got diminished and even his Hindi films [Dil Se, Yuva, Raavan], with an exception of Guru, didn’t do well.