Zero Advance Booking Update: How Things Are Changing For This Shah Rukh Khan Starrer!

Zero Advance Booking Update: It has started since a couple of days and there have been many developments from day 1. Many cities are just buzzing up and thanks to the Shah Rukh Khan factor; many regions are already filling fast. But is it big enough for a movie having stars like SRK, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma? Let’s analyze!

Mumbai:

Mumbai is sleeping! The advance booking has still not picked up here since yesterday. It has boiled down to the last day of the booking scenario and today should possibly give a clearer picture. It’s somewhere similar to 2.0 (a day before) and as that movie picked up on the last day, expecting the same for this one too.

Delhi:

Delhi is better than yesterday but still, it needs a lot to attain the expected day 1 from the film. Mass centres would come into play in Delhi and usually, it’s seen they rely mostly on spot bookings. The oranges (fast filling) have increased but not enough as expected.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is SOLID! Better than both Mumbai and Delhi. Despite Yash’s KGF, Zero has managed to rise and shine in this area. The advance booking here is a sight to see which also hypes up our hope for the other regions as well.

Pune:

Pune is getting better & that’s good news for the film. It will eventually get better for sure but it’s decent till now. It’s low if we compare it with Race 3, Sanju and 2.0 but then all of those 3 had a much better pre-release hype than Zero. Still, if we see all the regions combined, Zero has a great chance to outshine Race 3 on the 1st day.

Hyderabad, Chennai & Kolkata:

All these are few of the regions which are doing amazing than the rest. Hyderabad, especially, is the best of all and could help in adding a huge chunk in day 1. Chennai & Kolkata are very good too, but still, many cinema halls are yet to open the booking.

