Zero Movie Review Quicker: The Most Brave & Hilarious Attempt By Shah Rukh Khan!

Zero Movie Review Quicker: The story starts introducing us to most probably the cutest Khan ever Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan). He’s 38, a fan of Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif) and a bachelor. Going to the flashback we see how he met Aafia (Anushka Sharma) who’s suffering from cerebral palsy.

The first half majorly concentrates on the binding between Aafia and Bauua. Himanshu Sharma is the salient winner of the film because Zero is one of the most wittiest movies written recently.The first half is full of with quirky dialogues one after another. Most of which, credit goes to Shah Rukh Khan for delivering them with equal madness.

The humour takes over everything and a very strong base is built for the second half which is just hyping up the curiousity. The height of Bauua Singh is used very smartly as many one liners revolve around it. Manu Anand’s camerawork is excellent and very smartly covers the dwarf factor of Bauua.

One thing to note about the film os its flawless VFX and in a recent interview he revealed that he was shocked when he realized that Anand Rai never used VFX in his earlier films. “It was shocking when I got to know that Anand (Rai) sir never used VFX in his earlier films maybe because of scarcity of time, finances or just by desire. But I think this technology is necessary for a visionary director like Anand sir to take the film on another level.”

Zero is a romantic drama film, written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L. Rai. It is jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment’s Gauri Khan, and distributed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Zero is set to be released during the financial week of Christmas, on December 21. Stick to this space for full review. To be out soon!

