Recently, Shah Rukh Khan became the talk of the time when he faced backlash for pushing away a fan’s phone after he tried to click a selfie with the superstar. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens shared mixed reactions, while most slammed the actor for his actions. Ever since it stirred social media, netizens dug out different instances of celebs pushing away which also includes an instance when Kat was booed by fans.

Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform and shared a collage of videos that sees celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and others that are seen snapping at the fans on different occasions. Scroll down to read more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video shared on the website also includes Katrina Kaif’s old incident where she was seen being snapped by her fans who said, “we’re here for Salman Khan.” It all happened when she was surrounded by a sea of fans and one starts to sing “We don’t want to take a picture with you. Boooooo!” Following which Katrina is seen turning back and saying , “You guys shouldn’t do that. I’m really tired. I had a long show.”

Later fans fan responds, “You need to have a better attitude. People come to adore you.” This is where Katrina Kaif loses her cool and says, ‘Ma’am, please calm down!” Towards the end, fans tell her “I’m in public property. You can’t tell me to calm down. We are here for Salman Khan. We’re here only for Salman.”

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will reunite with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Helmed by Band Baajaa Baarat director Maneesh Sharma, the film is slated to hit the screens on Diwali, 2023.

Must Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha Breaks Silence About Her Love Affair Rumours With Yo Yo Honey Singh: “When This Came, I Was Like ‘Wow, I Finally Have One'”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News