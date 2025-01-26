Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency has been maintaining its pace at the box office and in 9 days the film stands at an estimated total of 17.68 crore* at the box office. It is now only 1 lakh* away to surpass the total earnings by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release.

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur’s romance drama helmed by Ayan Mukerji earned 17.69 crore at the box office and was the first Hindi release of 2025. Now, Kangana Ranaut‘s film is close or might have surpassed this number in 9 days.

Emergency Box Office Day 9 Estimates

On the 9th day, January 25, the second Saturday, the political drama earned in the range of 85 – 90 lakh* at the box office as per the early trends. This is a jump of almost 150%* at the box office from the previous day, which earned 34 lakh.

Azaad Box Office Day 9 Estimates

Kangana Ranaut’s film arrived in the theaters amidst a box office clash with two debutantes, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. Azaad has been struggling but has not surrendered at the box office, earning an estimated total of 7.32 crore* in 9 days.

On the 9th day, Azaad earned in the range of 15 lakh – 16 lakh* at the box office, which is a jump of almost 36 – 45% at the box office from the previous day, which brought 11 lakh at the box office. In 9 days, Emergency has earned 2.41 times more than Azaad.

Check out the day-wise collection of Emergency VS Azaad at the box office.

Day 1: 3.11 crore VS 1.5 crore

Day 2: 4.28 crore VS 1.4 crore

Day 3: 4.87 crore VS 1.85 crore

Day 4: 1.27 crore VS 65 lakh

Day 5: 1.03 crore VS 64 lakh

Day 6: 1.03 crore VS 62 lakh

Day 7: 0.9 crore VS 40 lakh

Day 8: 0.34 crore VS 11 lakh

Day 9: 0.85 crore* VS 15 lakh

Total: 17.68 crore* VS 7.32 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

