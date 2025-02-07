New Delhi: Actor Manoj K. Jayan, known for his role as Vincent aka Vakkachan in the popular film Rekhachithram, recently shared his surprise at the film’s incredible success, which has surpassed ₹75 crore at the global box office just 25 days after its release. Reflecting on his experience with the film, Jayan confessed that he never anticipated it would achieve such blockbuster status.

“My first day as a Vakkachan in Rekhachichithram… first shot, I didn’t think that I would start acting in a movie which is going to get 75 crores + collection,” Jayan shared, highlighting the unexpected success of the film, which has already made a significant impact on audiences across Kerala, Chennai, and Bangalore. Rekhachithram marks a substantial return for Jayan to the big screen after a considerable hiatus, and his performance as the villain has garnered acclaim from critics and audiences.

Directed by Jofin T. Chacko and produced by Venu Kunnappilly, the film features Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in leading roles. While Jayan’s portrayal of a formidable antagonist has been particularly noted, the film’s overall box-office performance has been remarkable. Asif Ali has also reached a notable milestone, joining a select group of actors who have crossed the ₹50 crore threshold following Kishkindha Kaandam.

In addition to its commercial success, Rekhachithram has received widespread recognition for its technical excellence, thanks to the contributions of screenplay writer John Manthrickal, cinematographer Appu Prabhakar, and music composer Mujeeb Majeed. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, who previously directed the hit film The Priest starring Mammootty, Rekhachithram thrives, earning accolades for its captivating storyline and strong performances.

From a modest shoot to a blockbuster, Rekhachithram has emerged as a significant hit in Kerala and major markets like Chennai and Bangalore. The film’s success has further strengthened Kavya Films, the production company behind it, which has been establishing a reputation for quality cinema in recent years.

As the film continues to shatter box-office records, Manoj K. Jayan and the entire Rekhachithram team take pride in their remarkable achievement of creating a film that truly embodies the essence of a blockbuster.

