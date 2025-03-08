Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna have hit the ball out of the park. Their historical action film, Chhaava, is shining bright in India and overseas. Laxman Utekar’s directorial has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Gadar 2 at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for day 23 updates!

Crosses 500 crores in the domestic circuit!

Chhaava is now the eighth Indian film to have recorded box office collections of 500 crores+. It has joined the leagues of Pushpa 2, Jawan, and Stree 2, among others, with its 502.70 crores earnings in 23 days.

It is now aiming to axe the lifetime earnings of Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Animal will be the next targets.

Century upcoming overseas!

We’re all in anticipation to witness Vicky Kaushal hit his first-ever century in the international circuit. Chhaava has accumulated 96.09 crores gross in 23 days. It now needs less than 4 crores to achieve the huge feat, the first ever for Bollywood in 2025.

Beats Gadar 2 worldwide

A massive milestone has been unlocked as Chhaava has surpassed Sunny Deol’s highest-grosser at the worldwide box office. After the fourth Friday, its worldwide total has concluded at 692.37 crores gross, surpassing Gadar 2’s global lifetime of 685.19 crores gross by a margin.

Check out the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net- 505.33 crores

India gross- 596.28 crores

Overseas gross- 96.09 crores

Worldwide gross- 692.37 crores

Will it enter top 10 highest Indian grossers worldwide?

Chhaava is now competing against Aamir Khan’s PK to steal its 10th spot among top 10 highest Hindi grossers worldwide. Check out the complete list below:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores

Jawan: 1163.62 crores

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 1086.55 crores

Pathaan: 1069.85 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores

Animal: 910.72 crores

Secret Superstar: 902.92 crores

Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 893.19 crores

Stree 2: 884.45 crores

PK: 831.50 crores

Laxman Utekar’s directorial will have to earn 139 crores gross more to enter the top 10. However, the pace will now slow down, given it is in its fourth week. The release in Telugu could push the earnings in the domestic market. Besides, it has time until the arrival of Sikandar in the last week of March.

Hopefully, Chhaava will maintain a strong run in the coming days and achieve the massive feat.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

