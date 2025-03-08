Chhaava has enjoyed an earth-shattering run at the Hindi box office. On huge demand, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was released in Telugu on March 7, 2025. It made an impressive opening, pushing the historical action film closer to the top 10 highest-grossing films in all languages in India. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Fantastic day 1 in Telugu

The official figures are out, and Chhaava earned 2.63 crores on its day 1 in Telugu. It has left behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (1.50 crores) and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (1.30 crores) to record the fourth-highest opening for a Bollywood film in the Southern belt.

Chhaava box office collections (all languages)

Vicky Kaushal starrer has made total collections of 502.70 crores in Hindi. Combining both the belts, the overall earnings now stand at 505.33 crores.

Laxman Utekar’s directorial is now heading towards entering the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in all languages.

Check out the complete list:

Pushpa 2: 1265.97 crores

Baahubali 2: 1031 crores

KGF Chapter 2: 856 crores

RRR: 772 crores

Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crores

Jawan: 640.42 crores

Stree 2: 627.50 crores

Animal: 554 crores

Pathaan: 543.22 crores

Gadar 2: 525.50 crores

Chhaava is only 20.17 crores away from beating Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and making its debut in the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films. It is to be seen whether the biggie manages to achieve the milestone today or tomorrow.

It is expected to cross Animal and grab the 8th spot in its lifetime. There are 22 more days to mint moolah before Salman Khan’s Sikandar arrives (reportedly on March 30, 2025) and steals the maximum screens.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Telugu Box Office Day 1: Registers 4th Biggest Opening From Bollywood, Defeating Pathaan & Tiger 3!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News