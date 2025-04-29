Sunny Deol’s ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ in his actioner, Jaat seems to be continuing to win hearts at the box office. On its 19th day, the movie did witness a major drop in its day-wise collection but it continues to maintain a steady graph. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of he film on its 19th day.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19

On its 19th day, the Sunny Deol starrer earned 62 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a significant drop of around 72% since the movie amassed 2.24 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 87.16 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection stands at 102.84 crores. The film has garnered 14 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Jaat now comes at 116.84 crores.

With this, Jaat needs only 3.16 crores to cross 120 crores. Even though, the Sunny Deol starrer is facing a tough competition at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 and the Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero, it still seems to be going strong. With a consistent pace, it might cross this target.

The film’s tickets will be sold at a discounted price today (April 29) at only Rs 99. This might be a major boost in the collections. Furthermore, the May Day holiday on Thursday might result in the graph going higher.

Jaat is also inching towards 100 crores when it comes to its India net collections. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

