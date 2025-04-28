Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda led Jaat is facing massive competition at the ticket windows. But it is commendable how it held its fort during the third weekend. It enjoyed good growth on Sunday and is now all set to enjoy a boost due to discounted ticket prices. Scroll below for day 18 box office updates!

A good third weekend

Most would know Kesari Chapter 2 is the go-to choice for Bollywood buffs. It earned a whopping 8.14 crores yesterday. On the other hand, Ground Zero arrived on Friday and minted 2.10 crores on its first Sunday. Despite its third weekend, Jaat remained at the second spot, bringing in 2.24 crore net on day 18.

Jaat enjoyed a 47% jump compared to revised earnings of 1.52 crores on Saturday. In its third weekend, it made total earnings of 4.79 crores, taking the overall box office collections to 86.54 crore net. Sunny Deol starrer is now very close to entering the 100 crore club, but everything depends on its hold during the weekdays, starting today.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 62.24 crores (8 days)

Week 2: 19.51 crores

Weekend 3: 4.79 crores

Total: 86.54 crores

The gross earnings of Jaat after 18 days stand at 102.11 crores in India.

Discounted tickets to boost footfall?

On Tuesday, the tickets of Gopichand Malineni‘s directorial will be sold at a discounted price of only Rs 99. That should help boost the footfall, helping the film maintain a good hold amid the mid-week blues. It will also enjoy another jump on Thursday due to May Day.

All in all, if Jaat stands the test of time, it may achieve success in its lifetime. Fingers crossed!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

