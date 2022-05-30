Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial has been the talk of the town ever since it started last month. People witnessed testimonies of witnesses, audio and video footage, and more claims made by the former couples on live TV. After a month and a half, the trial ended, and deliberation amongst the jury began.

Advertisement

Now the whole world has its eyes and ears on the verdict. While we all wait for that, let’s talk about the times when Heard tried matching her outfits with that of Depp but failed. Many people accused it of being a mind-game tactic on Heard’s side.

Advertisement

The first outfit that we are going to talk about is the dark brownish-grey jacket with a brown shirt underneath. Johnny Depp wore a three-piece suit with a coat with faded texture. He had done a black waistcoat and a brown tie with a white shirt, and his hair tied back slickly.

Amber Heard’s similar fit with almost the same jacket, just a difference in texture, was accompanied by a brown shirt, matching JD’s tie. Her hair was away from her face in a tiara-style hair bun.

You can't tell me that Amber Heard isn't copying Johnny's outfits. Left image is Johnny Depp on day 11 (last Thurs) vs. Amber today. #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial pic.twitter.com/oSics6gsdM — manic marsupial wife (@violentwife) May 2, 2022

The next outfit from the defamation trial is the one with the grey coat. Johnny Depp wore a grey jacket with two side pockets and buttons on the cuffs. He donned a black shirt underneath it and a black handkerchief in the breast pocket. His hair was open and parted from between, and he had sunglasses on.

While Amber Heard was in a similar grey jacket. However, she wore an oversized coat with two side pockets and three big buttons on the front. She wore a black top under it.

The last outfit is the one with the tie-pin. Perhaps the most talked about fits from the trial, which people claim Amber copied. She wore a black coat with a gold button accessory. Under it was a white shirt and a black tie. On the tie was a pin that looked like an insect with wings.

While Johnny Depp wore another three-piece-suit with a grey coat and waistcoat, and a white shirt. Along with that was a black tie with Gucci’s bumblebee pin.

Amber Heard copying Johnny Depp outfits to trial.

You say you are a victim but what is this mind game?#JohnnyDeppIsInnocent Amber pic.twitter.com/a2wyVYbKgP — Henry ugo (@JediH_) April 17, 2022

Must Read: Brad Pitt (Very N*ked) Makes It To Our ‘Man Candy Friday’, Remembering When He Bared It All For The Camera!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram