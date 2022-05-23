Sofia Vergara, the Colombian-American actress who gained worldwide fame with stints in shows like Four Brothers, Meet the Browns, Madea Goes to Jail and Modern Family is setting the temperature soaring. The beauty, who turns 50 this July, is all set to welcome the summer and is rocking an almost bare-b*tt swimwear while doing so.

The Happy Feet Two voice actress took to social media and share a couple of images slaying in the swimwear – which besides showing most of her b*tt, is also pretty much backless. Read on to know what netizens have to say about it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sofia Vergara, shared some stunning pictures of herself lounging and posing in a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print bathing suit ensemble. She completed the look with oversized dark shades and let her blond tresses run wild in the breeze blowing there.

Sofia Vergara captioned the post, “Finally the weekend!!🥳🥳” Alongside it, she wrote, “Solecito🌞🌞” — which when translated from Spanish to English means “Lovely sunshine.” The Modern Family alum completed the post with the hashtag “#GettingReadyForSummer” and an emoji of sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Commenting on Sofia Vergara’s latest bikini look, one netizen wrote, “How can we be the same age?!?! I mean, I know I’m a man, and not Colombian, but you look like a paragon of beauty, and I… look like the Emperor from Star Wars….😭😭😁 You are a Goddess❤️” Another, stunned by the way the 49-year-old actress has maintained herself, commented, “OMG Is this a real human body??????🔥” A third added, “excuse me how are u always so stunning”

Further complimenting the Modern Family actress on her leopard print swimwear look, users wrote, “Perfection!” and “Joey (her husband Joe Manganiello) is a damn lucky guy.” Commenting in Spanish, one wrote, “definitely always spectacular,” while another added, “What genetics 🙏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 queen 👸🏻”

Do you think you can rock a swimwear look with this grace and hotness quotient when you are going to touch 50 soon like Sofia Vergara? Let us know in the comments below.

