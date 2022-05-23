Selena Gomez once slammed A$AP Rocky over his comment on the actress only sleeping with Justin Bieber. Gomez and Bieber have had a long history of romance. Their on and off relationship created a lot of buzzes back in the days until the two departed for good. It was rumoured that the Baby singer cheated on Gomez.

While Selena dated other men, including Zedd, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, The Weeknd, and more, Justin went on to marry Hailey Bieber. But when Jelena was a thing, fans were crazy after them despite their ups and downs.

After the two called it quits, Selena Gomez made the headlines after A$AP Rocky threw shade at her. For the unversed, the singer and the rapper worked together on the song ‘Good For You.’ During a few interviews, Rocky spoke about Sel’s s*x life and that she’s still developing her s*xiness. He thought that she wasn’t completely there yet as she has probably only f*cked Justin Bieber.

However, Selena Gomez is not the one who will just listen. She reacted to A$AP Rocky’s words over just sleeping with Justin Bieber while speaking with GQ. “Yeah,” the Only Murders in the Building star said. “Well, I mean, I don’t know. I just think that’s kind of who he is. And I mean, I made him feel like he has a right to kind of have his own opinion. What am I going to say?” Gomez added.

“I’ve had worse things said about me,” she continued. The Wizards of Waverly Place actress said that she wasn’t hurt by A$AP’s comments. Meanwhile, while talking about the rapper, he recently became a father after Rihanna gave birth to their first kid.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna confirmed their pregnancy at the start of this year and now are parents to a baby boy. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is busy with his Justice World Tour, and Selena Gomez is set to appear in Only Murders in the Building season 2.

