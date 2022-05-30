Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial has almost reached its conclusion and soon, the judge will be ruling out the decision. This is one of the most talked about celebrity cases in recent times. Amid the same, we bring you a throwback to the time when newlywed Johnny turned photographer for his ex-wife Amber at the premiere of ‘The Danish Girl’ in LA and gave fashion goals to all their fans across the globe. Scroll below to take a look at it.

At one point in time, both Johnny and Amber ruled the red carpet like any other couple in Hollywood. Their aura and chemistry was hugely admired by their fans and has given us fashion goals multiple times at the red carpet. Back in 2015, the ex-couple walked the red carpet together for Eddie Redmayne starrer ‘The Danish Girl’ and won the hearts of many with their style.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made a stylish appearance holding hands on the red carpet wearing matching black tuxedos. The Aquaman actress wore a satin tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana with a tie while the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor wore a matching black tuxedo and looked dapper as ever.

Amber Heard paired her tuxedo with black pumps and donned smokey glittery eyes with nude lips, loads of highlighter and statement earrings and carried her tresses in a messy bun at the back.

Johnny on the other hand styled his tuxedo with his signature jewellery with his hair swept at the back.

The Tourist actor also turned into a photographer for his wife Amber on the red carpet and his sweet gesture stole the show for us.

Take a look at it below:

#JohnnyDepp couldn't resist taking a few pictures of His Lovely bride #AmberHeard as well at the red carpet event :) pic.twitter.com/vL3fnkYB93 — DEPPMANIA (@deppmaniaIT) November 22, 2015

What are your thoughts on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard giving us fashion goals on the red carpet? Tell us in the comments below.

