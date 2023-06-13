Vin Diesel’s latest release Fast X has already exceeded $650 million at the worldwide box office and is still running in theatres. If reports are to be believed, the action star earned a massive paycheck as his salary and there’s a big difference between his and Jason Momoa’s fee. While we talk about his remuneration for the latest release, let’s see how much Vin made for his first Fast film!

Vin is easily one of the highest-paid Hollywood actors and his remuneration is often a topic of debate. He is in the list of the top 10 most expensive Hollywood actors, with Tom Cruise, Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly sitting right at the top. Vin is among the top stars, with his latest Fast saga making him shine brighter.

As per Animated Times’ report, Vin Diesel earned a $20 million salary for Fast X and it’s much higher than his co-stars. Interestingly, it’s ten times higher than what Vin made through his first Fast film, The Fast And The Furious. For the unversed, Vin reportedly took home $2 million for the 2001 release.

Coming back to the Fast X team, Jason Momoa has reportedly charged $5 million for the film. John Cena‘s salary is said to be $2 million, while Brie Larson is said to earn $1 million as her fees.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel recently shared that spinoffs of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise are already in the works, including a female-led instalment.

“I started developing the female spinoff… in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs,” he said, reports Variety.

