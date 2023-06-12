Hollywood icon Johnny Depp seemed to be a huge admirer of Heath Ledger and to show his love for the actor, Depp, in 2011, named a dedicated part of his private island to Heath Ledger. The actor, who shared the private island with his long-term partner Vanessa Paradis at the time, later allowed the relatives of Ledger to use the portion for their leisure time. Scroll down to read details.

For the unversed, Heath Ledger died in 2008 after an accidental overdose of a combination of painkillers and sleeping pills. The Australian actor was 28 at the time of his death. He posthumously won the Oscar in the Best Supporting Role category for his portrayal of The Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

Circling back to Johnny Depp, it was earlier reported that the award-winning actor even allowed Heath Ledger’s relatives to use the island. On naming a dedicated part of his private island to Ledger, Depp earlier stated, as per The Independent, “After Heath Ledger died, I thought his family could use time away from the madness so they spend a good chunk of time there. There’s a location there that we call Heath’s Place.” For the unversed, another parts of the island are dedicated to Depp’s former lover Vanessa and the couple’s children, Lily-Rose and Jack. According to reports, several parts of the private island are also dedicated to Depp’s close friends, Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards, late author Hunter S. Thompson and deceased acting legend Marlon Brando.

Johnny Depp previously admitted that the island keeps him sane. “The island might sound extravagant but I need somewhere I can breathe easily or just sit around and chat without someone taking my picture,” claimed the actor.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star had earlier stepped in to finish Heath Ledger’s last film called The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus along with Jude Law and Colin Farrell.

Earlier, it was also reported that the iconic role of The Joker for The Dark Knight was first offered to Johnny Depp. However, he at the time declined the offer which then went to Heath Ledger. Though Depp has rejected these rumours, he admitted that the late Ledger’s brilliant and award-winning performance as the Joker in The Dark Night intimidated him.

