The buzz around Spider-Man 4 is unparalleled, and there are only a few movies across the globe that can replicate the craze that this franchise has managed to generate, not just in comparison to the MCU, but entire Hollywood. Ever since the cast and team has been talking about Tom Holland’s comeback as Peter Parker in his fourth standalone movie, the fans have been glued to the internet to consume every possible update that is floating around. But were you even For Holland talking about quitting the MCU and passing on the torch to a new kid?

You certainly weren’t, and neither were we. But the actor has indeed spoken about it. Tom joined the MCU as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Having impressed masses and Marvel bosses alike, he was soon given a standalone franchise to pull off in his early twenties, and he became the household superhero. After wrapping up his trilogy with Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, he now prepares for his fourth film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while Tom Holland is revealing enough about Spider-Man 4, he has been giving some worrisome updates too. While he spoke about whether the 4th film happens for real is still in the future, he has now spoken about the thoughts of quitting the MCU and passing on the mantle to a new kid. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, Tom Holland, while talking about the development of Spider-Man 4, said, “It was myself, Amy, [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Rachel [O’Connor], sometimes other executives from Marvel will sit in. It’s a collaborative process. The first few meetings were about, ‘Why would we do this again?’ And I think we found the reason why. I’m really, really happy with where we’re at in terms of the creative.”

But it is what he said next that has raised eyebrows. Tom Holland added, “But I’m also a little apprehensive about it. There’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life.”

While Tom Holland is definitely in Spider-Man 4, the future beyond that isn’t known to anyone. Are we ready to see him quit this soon? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Net Worth Of $620 Million [5000+ Crores INR] With Luxurious Mansions & All The Profits From His Box Office Shattering Makes Him The Scrooge McDuck Of Hollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News