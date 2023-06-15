Angelina Jolie is among those celebrities who prefer to do their own stunts, and throughout her illustrious career, she has done quite a few action films and among them are her Lara Croft: Tomb Raider movies. But while doing one of those films, she experienced a near-death situation when she almost got shot in her right ear. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, Jolie almost gave a pass at this film, but when she found out she would get the opportunity to travel the world, the actress got tempted and eventually took up the role. She has featured in two of the films in the franchise, in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and then in 2003’s The Cradle of Life. After that, when the series was rebooted in 2018, Jolie stepped out of the role, and it was then taken up by Alicia Vikander.

Angelina Jolie, in an interview with IGN, spoke about her intense action sequences and the stunts she had to do for it as she praised her team for carrying every stunt with great caution. Angelina said, “The upside-down drop of over 100 feet was, um… they (stunt team) were cautious. I remember Eunice, who is one of the stunt ladies, saying to me, “We’d put our kids in this harness.” We’re close, we all know each other so well we’re like family, and I trust Simon and Eunice… But I think they were nervous. Nothing went wrong.”

Angelina Jolie then shared the incident when a bullet passed her while doing one of the scenes. She recalled, “It was less about the dropping and more about the gunshots. And there was one time, I think, where a bullet went…(She whistled and, with her finger, draws an imaginary line past her right ear.)… because Gerry was spinning, and the guns were shooting at each other half the time…”

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

