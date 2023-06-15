One of the popular K-pop girl bands, BLACKPINK, was under the fire of controversy for using a Hindu deity Ganesha as a prop in their music video, ‘How You Like That’. The most-watched video got caught in controversy as their Hindu fans felt it was an exploitation of the Hindu religion. The band was mercilessly trolled, and here’s what happened next.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK’s comeback video ‘How You Like That’ had surpassed BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’. It was uploaded on June 26, 2020, and had hit 50 million views in over 11 hours and within a month, it had garnered 230 million views. BLACKPINK is led by four girls, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the music video, ‘How You Like That’, at the one minute-twenty-second mark, fans were quick to spot a Ganesha (Hindu deity) statue in the corner of a set beside Lisa, who was rapping her part. And soon enough, the fans demanded the removal of the statue from the video, and on Twitter, hashtags like #Ganesha and #YGApologise started to trend while blaming YG Entertainment.

Later, YG Entertainment removed the statue from the video to avoid further controversy and replaced it with a cylindrical black gas tank. Hindu BLINKS were quite disappointed with this gesture.

Check out the video after the statue removal:

BLACKPINK India later tweeted, “We are aware of the issue in How You Like That MV. We Believe that it’s Offensive to usage of Lord Ganesha’s Idol, and we will try to contact YG Entertainment regarding it.”

We are aware of the issue in How You Like That MV.

We Belive that it's Offensive to usage of Lord Ganesha's Idol and we will try to contact YG Entertainment regarding it pic.twitter.com/UB2IC35XjM — Blackpink India ( 블링크 )❤️‍🔥 (@BLACKPINKIndia) June 26, 2020

AllKpop later reported that YG Entertainment was able to strike a deal with YouTube to update the music video with the necessary changes without losing the analytics.

Did you notice the change? Let us know in the comments.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: James Bond To Get A Gender Swapped 007 Agent As Jodie Comer’s Name Beside Henry Cavill & Aaron Taylor-Johnson Come Up In The List Of Actors Running For The Lead?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News