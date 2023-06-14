Jennifer Lawrence enjoys a huge global fan following and is one of the most candid celebrities ever. She’s so brutally honest and never shies away from expressing her mind; we love that about her. Today, we bring you a throwback to when JLaw broke her silence on her n*de photo scandal leak and revealed that she was in a long-distance relationship for four years, and either your boyfriend could look for p*rn or look at you in an interview back then. Scroll below to read the scoop.

JLaw is a massively successful name with a colossal fan following worldwide. The actress has done some commendable work in the entertainment industry, and while she doesn’t have her official social media handles, she has fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram, which keeps us updated with her daily activities.

Back in the day, Jennifer Lawrence opened up on her n*de photo scandal leak and gave an insightful answer on this. In a conversation with Vanity Fair, the actress said, “I started to write an apology, but I don’t have anything to say I’m sorry for.”

Jennifer Lawrence continued and added, “I was in a loving, healthy, great relationship for four years. It was long distance, and either your boyfriend is going to look at p*rn or he’s going to look at you.”

The Hunger Games actress said, “It is not a scandal. It is a s*x crime. It is a s*xual violation. It’s disgusting. Anybody who looked at those pictures, you’re perpetuating a s*xual offence. You should cower with shame.”

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence breaking her silence on her n*de photos leak? Tell us in the space below.

