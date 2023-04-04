South Korean band Seventeen is set to return with their 10th mini album ‘FML’ after a six-month-long world tour of 29 shows across 21 cities.

The K-pop supergroup recently unveiled an image offering a first look into their upcoming mini album through official social media channels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The teaser image interweaves still photos of a bed on a puddle of water, a reading lamp and a boxing ring, all tinted in muted shades of blue. The image was followed by a tracklist, which revealed there will be two singles leading the upcoming mini album, with one of the single’s titles yet to be disclosed.

Seventeen’s new mini album comes after nine months of ‘Sector 17’, which is the repackaging of the band’s fourth full-length album. The album charted at number four on the Billboard 200.

The fourth full-length album, ‘Face the Sun’, released in May last year, was the best-selling album in Korea in 2022, with 3.28 million copies sold.

The band’s 10th Mini Album ‘FML’ will drop on April 24 at 2.30 p.m. The band also announced an interactive exhibition titled ‘Seventeen Street’ set to take place in Seoul from April 4 to 16.

Must Read: Salma Hayek Recently Showcased Her Bold Curves In A See-Through Fishnet Dress Over Black Lingerie, Making Us Question If Reverse-Aging Is An Actual Thing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News