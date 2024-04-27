Seth Rollins enjoys a massive fan following and is currently one of the biggest names in the world of pro wrestling. At the moment, he’s signed to WWE and is enjoying a remarkable run. He just recently lost his World Heavyweight Championship. No wonder the promotion is happy to pay a good enough amount as his salary and keep him associated with it. Keep reading to know more!

Just like Roman Reigns, the career of Rollins picked up in WWE with their faction, The Shield, alongside Dean Ambrose. After gaining all the limelight as a member of The Shield, Rollins got a good push as a single performer and all thanks to his in-ring abilities and impressive mic skills, he kept climbing the ladders of success.

Talking about his recent stint in WWE, Seth Rollins held the World Heavyweight Championship title for 316 days. He lost the title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL, aka WrestleMania 40. He also appeared during a content between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, where he helped the latter to secure a victory and become the undisputed Universal Champion.

Apart from the aforementioned recent stint, Seth Rollins had been a part of some really classic matches and feuds. On the whole, the 37-year-old is a big draw and an important face for WWE and if reports are to be believed, he’s been under a contract with the promotion which pays him $3 million annually.

With $3 million salary in 2024, Seth Rollins is one of the highest-earning pro wrestlers currently and please note that the amount that has been mentioned here is just a basic remuneration. Apart from an annual salary, the former World Heavyweight Champion also makes money through WWE merchandise sales and through other bonuses.

Meanwhile, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is the husband of Becky Lynch, who is the current Women’s World Champion in WWE.

