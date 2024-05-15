After a couple of big stars’ contract renewals in WWE, there’s now a major update about Damien Priest’s contract. Also, the former general manager of RAW, Eric Bischoff, talked about Cody Rhodes’ current glorious run as a babyface. While he showered praise on the character, he expressed his concern about the character eventually getting exhausted. Keep reading to know more!

Starting with the first major news from WWE, Priest has emerged as a big player in the promotion in recent times, and it was always expected that WWE would try its best to retain him with a new contract. And that’s what exactly happened! As per Fightful Select, Priest has signed a new contract with the promotion, which supposedly happened this February.

It is learned that many negotiations and discussions took place before both parties reached a mutual agreement about the contract. However, more details about it have been kept under wraps.

Coming to the other news, Eric Bischoff has shared his opinion about Cody Rhodes being a babyface of WWE. In the latest episode of Wise Choices, he said that Rhodes looks perfect as a babyface, and in many ways, it’s even better than John Cena‘s character, as Rhodes’ gimmick feels more real and goes hand in hand with his real persona.

However, he further added that Cody Rhodes‘ babyface character might eventually become a big turn-off for many as it’s too pure and tiring for a longer run. “I think when you have that ‘pure as the driven snow’ babyface that Cody’s representing right now, there is a chance that some people will tire of it. And that character will need to get an edge because if you look across the landscape of television, movie, and TV characters, especially in wrestling, they liked that babyface, but with that fine line where they could cross that line and get pretty vicious,” Eric quoted.

Eric Bischoff continued, “So far, I haven’t seen any fatigue in the audience because they’re just getting a little bit tired of the pure babyface,” and added that Cody Rhodes is really smart, and even the creative people around him are smart. So, he is hopeful that Rhodes’ character will get that punch and freshness over time.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more WWE & pro-wrestling updates!

Must Read: WWE Superstar CM Punk, Who’s Been Getting $1 Million Salary Since 2011, Enjoys An Impressive Net Worth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News