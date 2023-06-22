AJ Lee has been one of the biggest names in the women’s division of WWE. Throughout her amazing career, the wrestler has main event many Pay Per Views and also made her mark in the wrestling industry. However, it was not for WWe as they demanded more from her on-screen persona. As she also had a few affairs during her days in the giant wrestling company, she once revealed that Talent Relations complained that none of WWE’s fans wanted to sleep with her.

The wrestler met massive success in WWE as a wrestler who made her mark through her personality and skills. However, she reportedly suffered a series of injuries from her years in the wrestling industry, which is speculated as the reason for her retirement from the company. While her exit was a shock, she did it in an era before women were consistently the main eventing shows for the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While revealing the women’s representation in the WWE, AJ Lee once detailed about the practices of subjecting the women on the basis of their s*x appeal. In her book Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules, Lee described how she embraced her true self in her presentation during her training days. “No one wants to have s*x with you. Do you see how that’s a problem for us?” Someone told Lee from WWE talent relations.

From A.J. Lee’s book: Someone (ahem) in WWE talent relations telling her "no one wants to have sex with you” and "that's a problem for us." pic.twitter.com/K2BZzWCGZo — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) June 16, 2022

She was not considered as a ‘full package’, even though they acknowledged that she could wrestle, and not many women could. AJ Lee revealed that the executive from WWE said, “Our female fans want to dress like you. Our male fans want to hang out and play video games with you….. we have a standard our women are proud to stand up to.”

While she is enjoying her time away from the wrestling ring, the former WWE Divas Champion undergoes an unbelievable body transformation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Mendez (@theajmendez)

Let us know what do you think about AJ Lee and for stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: John Cena Calls Himself A ‘Hypocrite’ & Nearly Destroying Friendship With Dwayne Johnson For Abandoning WWE, “I Was So Selfish”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News