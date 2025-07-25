WWE superstar Hulk Hogan died on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest. In a statement on social media, his family said, “It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend. Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones.”

As fans mourn for him and his legacy, many are revisiting his life and journey, including a financial storm he braced many years ago. Do you know the legendary professional wrestler faced one of the most financially painful splits in celebrity history?

Hulk Hogan & Linda Hogan’s Hefty Divorce Settlement

Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hulk Hogan married Linda in 1983. Their marriage lasted nearly 24 years, and the divorce was finalized in 2009. The divorce revealed shocking financial terms that severely damaged Hogan’s personal fortune at the time.

According to The Daily Mail, Linda walked away with about 70% of their liquid assets, which translates to roughly $7.44 million from a combined total of $10.41 million in cash and investments. That left Hogan with just around $2.97 million, a drastic cutdown compared to what he started with.

But the cash division was just the beginning. The settlement also granted Linda 40% ownership in Hogan’s business interests. These businesses included key holdings tied to his wrestling persona, brand endorsements, and image rights. On top of that, Linda received a $3 million property settlement, which reportedly came from the sale or division of the couple’s Florida real estate.

No Alimony Ordered By Court

What makes this divorce even more striking is that no alimony or spousal support was ordered by the court, per Parade. The massive initial payout and asset division were seen as enough compensation. However, Hogan was also hit with hefty legal fees. According to Fox Business, he had to pay more than $180K just to cover Linda’s legal expenses, especially after allegations that he delayed the divorce proceedings. This added to the strain on his finances.

Despite these heavy losses, Hulk Hogan wasn’t left completely empty-handed. Per The Economic Times, he retained 100% of his future income streams, which included earnings from WWE royalties, live appearances, book sales, and eventually a massive legal victory in a separate lawsuit related to his leaked s*x tape. According to People, that lawsuit alone brought him $31 million settlement, although Linda was entitled to a share of that as well, thanks to her business ownership stake. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hogan had a net worth of $25 million at the time of his death.

Why Did Hulk Hogan & Linda Hogan Divorce?

Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan divorced mainly due to irreconcilable differences, with the main reported cause being Hulk Hogan’s affair with one of their daughter, Brooke Hogan’s close friend, Christiane Plante, as reported by Distractify.

Linda filed for divorce in November 2007. Her publicist confirmed to E! News that cheating was the main reason for the split. PW Mania reported that Linda had addressed the long-term effects of her marriage, calling Hulk Hogan a “complete liar” and “s*x addict,” and expressing frustration at his continued success.

According to multiple news reports, Hulk and Christiane separated after a few months of dating, but by then, Hulk Hogan’s marriage had already fallen apart. He and Linda had a two-year legal battle, and the divorce was finalized in 2009.

