Terry Gene Bollea, better known by his WWE ring name Hulk Hogan, passed away on July 24, 2025, his family informed. He was 71. According to a statement from the Clearwater Police Department, officers responded to a cardiac arrest call from the wrestler’s home. However, he was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Hulk Hogan was not only known for his incredible wrestling skills, but was also embroiled in a lot of controversies, including his moniker “Hulk”. Do you know Hulk Hogan’s iconic wrestling name wasn’t always completely his own, and for about 20 years, he was in a legal tussle with Marvel Comics over the rights to the “Hulk” name?

Hulk vs Hulk

In the 80s, Vince McMahon Sr. gave Terry Bollea the ring name “Hulk Hogan” to connect with Irish-American fans. Hogan used it with no problems during his rise to fame. But once McMahon Sr. passed away and Vince Jr. took over, things changed. Marvel Comics came knocking, claiming the wrestling star’s name was infringing on their trademark for The Incredible Hulk. They warned of a lawsuit, and Hogan had no choice but to agree.

Instead of a messy courtroom battle, Hogan agreed to a deal with Marvel. According to Looper, for two decades from 1985 to 2005, he paid Marvel a tiny royalty, just one-tenth of one percent of his earnings, meaning for every dollar he made, Marvel got a fraction of a penny. That deal seemed fair at first, especially since Hogan was just breaking into superstardom.

Marvel even had some fun with the whole saga. They featured a 1990 comic storyline called “Hulk vs. Hulk,” where the Marvel Hulk throws Hogan through a roof, basically telling him he picked the wrong name to rip off.

When the deal ended in 2005, Marvel put a stop to the use of the name for Hogan. At this point, the shirt-shredding superstar was at a career peak and badly needed to keep using “Hulk Hogan.” He turned to his attorneys, who wrangled a one-year extension where Marvel got a hefty 30% cut of everything Hogan made from movies, TV, and wrestling appearances. However, there was a catch. If Marvel ever decided to sell the rights to the name, Hogan had the first option to buy it at fair market value.

Marvel vs WWE Battle

Here’s where things got interesting. Marvel and WWE entered their own heated legal battle over intellectual property, specifically about Marvel blocking WWE from re-airing old Hogan matches. Marvel lost, ending up owing WWE USD 35 million. Rather than pay up in cash, Marvel offered WWE the “Hulk Hogan” trademark as a settlement. That’s when Hogan smelled opportunity, reported the entertainment website Comicbook.

Hulk Hogan Wins Hulk Deal

Because of the prior agreement, Marvel had to give Hogan a first option at buying the name instead of selling it outright. The fair market value was pegged at a relatively modest USD 750,000. Hogan grabbed the chance, bought the trademark, and took full control of his famous persona. Vince McMahon wanted the name as well, but Hogan was adamant that this one was his to keep.

With this, Hogan was able to keep “Hulk Hogan” without paying Marvel or WWE a cut.

