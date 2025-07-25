Anton James Pacino is the only son of iconic actor Al Pacino and actress Beverly D’Angelo. At 24 years old, he keeps his life private and away from Hollywood headlines. Unlike his high‑profile family, Anton prefers to build his own path.

Anton Pacino’s family background and early life

Anton was born on January 25, 2001, in Los Angeles to Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo. He is the twin brother of Olivia Rose Pacino. The twins’ birth was the result of in vitro fertilization during Al Pacino’s relationship with Beverly D’Angelo, who were 60 and 49 at the time, respectively. When Anton and Olivia were two years old, their parents split after their six-year relationship, eventually getting joint custody of the twins. Along with his twin sister Olivia, step sister Julie Marie, who was born in 1989, and younger step-brother Roman, who was born in June 2023, Anton is one of Al Pacino’s four children.

Anton Pacino’s public presence

Unlike his famous parents, Anton stays out of the public eye. He has no social media presence and is rarely seen at functions. His sister, Olivia, however, has an active online presence. She frequently posts highlights of herself and her family. His mother has mentioned in a Daily Mail interview that he ran a video game company. People reported that Al Pacino recalled in a 2014 The New Yorker interview that Anton was interested in painting at age four and in boxing at age 13. At 24, he focuses on the video gaming industry rather than acting.

But he does make rare appearances in public to show support for his family. In 2020, he stepped on the Oscar red carpet with his father and sisters. In 2022, he was seen at the premiere of his mother, Beverly D’Angelo’s film, Violent Night.

