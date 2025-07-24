Music festivals continue to be all the rage, be it Coachella and Lollapalooza or the upcoming Hinterland. Fans are excited to witness another three days of fun, frolic, and exciting music from top artists. Considering this is the ten-year anniversary of the festival, which began in 2015, it’s set to be exciting.

Past lineups of the event have included artists such as Hozier, Kahan, Zach Bryan, Leon Bridges, Sturgill Simpson, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Grace Potter, Bon Iver, and more performing their hearts out for the fans and the crowd. Here’s everything we know about this year’s multi-day festival.

Hinterland 2025: Dates & Venue

The 2025 Hinterland will take place from August 1 to August 3, 2025, in Saint Charles, Iowa. The festival has been held there since 2015, when it was first inaugurated. The name Hinterland means the land behind a river, and the festival features live music, art, food, camping, and crafts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hinterland Music Festival (@hinterlandiowa)

Hinterland 2025: Confirmed Artists Set To Perform This Year

The 2025 Hinterland will be headlined by Tyler, The Creator, Kacey Musgraves, and Lana Del Rey. Other performers include Clairo, Remi Wolf, Rebecca Black, Good Neighbours, INJI, Scowl, Cdisiac, Derry & The Dirty Disches, The Marías, Still Woozy, Role Model, Glass Beams, Gigi Perez, Willow Avalon.

To add to the diverse and talented list, there are names such as Nordista Freeze, Hembree, Koo Koo, Bleachers, Sierra Ferrell, Michael Marcagi, Wyatt Flores, Evan Honer, Orla Gartland, Gordi, and Haffway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hinterland Music Festival (@hinterlandiowa)

Hinterland 2025: Changes From Past Editions

The 2025 edition of the music festival will feature some changes to improve the experience. First, there’s a new festival footprint with a relocated main stage, camping, and parking areas. The 90-degree guarantee allows ticket holders to request admission refunds for any day predicted to reach over 90 degrees.

According to the festival’s official website, this edition features an expanded concourse with more space to spread out, more trees and shade structures, more water locations with new and improved filling stations and misting fans throughout the concourse, and new ticketing offerings.

Camping is sold per tent or campsite, not per person. The festival now has improved shuttle efficiency, additional entrances and exits, and more food vendors, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. VIPs will get dedicated entry lines and upgraded AC premium lounges.

The free look return policy allows a ticket to be returned if the user isn’t satisfied within the first hour of arriving. This is only applicable for VIPs and SAINTS. To wrap it up, there’s additional parking, a shaded viewing area, convenient camping options, and more. Get ready for activities, music, and lots of fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hinterland Music Festival (@hinterlandiowa)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s $100M Netflix Deal Scrapped? Here’s How It Will Impact Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News