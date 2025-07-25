Terry Bollea, popularly known as Hulk Hogan, passed away on July 24, 2025, after suffering from various health issues. He was 71 when he took his last breath. However, the wrestling legend over the years of his career became the face of professional wrestling. So much so that he even headlined seven out of the first eight WrestleManias. However, despite being so famous, he was not immune to criticism.

Professionally, he might have earned huge recognition, but personally, he got entangled in various controversies. These controversies often affected his career as well. Although he was a legend inside the ring, he was not a perfect man. Scroll ahead to know about his scandals and negative incidents that revolved around his name.

1. The Infamous Sex Tape

In 2012, Gawker Media leaked a sex tape of nine seconds featuring Hulk Hogan and his friend’s wife, which created a massive stir. After the footage was shared on the now-defunct website, the wrestling legend filed a $100 million lawsuit against the media portal. In 2016, the Florida jury slammed Gawker for violating Hogan’s privacy rights and awarded him $140 million.

The legendary Hulk Hogan ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/3daG7IDznf — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

The video clip was secretly filmed in 2007, and as claimed by the wrestler, he had no idea about it. After the verdict was out, Hogan told People, “I was relieved that people actually finally believe me. So many people thought I was making a sex tape to sell as entertainment.”

2. Hulk Hogan’s Racist Comment

Hulk Hogan was heard saying disrespectful statements about Black people when he opened his mouth to talk about his daughter Brooke’s love life. If that wasn’t clear enough, he even admitted that he is a racist. In 2015, Hogan spoke about the racial slurs that he used in the leaked audio transcript, which was published by the National Enquirer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan)

He told People, “Eight years ago, I used offensive language during a conversation. It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it.” He continued, “This is not who I am. I believe very strongly that every person in the world is important and should not be treated differently based on race, gender, orientation, religious beliefs, or otherwise. I am disappointed with myself that I used language that is offensive and inconsistent with my own beliefs.”

3. Messy Divorce From Wife Linda Hogan

Terry Bollea had been married thrice. However, Linda Hogan stayed with him during most of his wrestling career. He married Linda in 1983 and parted ways in 2009. According to reports, they didn’t have a peaceful married life, and they often bickered. Linda even claimed that he had cheated on her. Their divorce was quite messy.

https://t.co/CmpKXkc3ux Hulk Hogan’s ex-wife Linda broke down on social media, blaming him for her messy life. pic.twitter.com/SsS9bvyRJV — Rod Ryan Show (@rodryanshow) March 28, 2025

After Linda, Hogan tied the knot with Jennifer McDaniel in 2010. By 2021, they got separated as well. Ahead of his death, he was with Sky Daily, with whom he got married in 2023.

4. Hulk Hogan Using Steroids

Before his name got entangled in the steroid usage scandal, Hulkster was practically a superhero to kids and wrestling lovers. But his world turned upside down when reports started to surface about a doctor who worked for WWE who was selling illegal steroids to wrestlers. If he were proven as a steroid user, his career could have ended. So to keep his reputation intact, he went on The Arsenio Hall Show and spoke about the accusations by telling half-truths. He said (via Sportster), “I’m not a steroid abuser and I do not use steroids.”

RIP Hulk Hogan Terry Bollea was the first mainstream megastar in pro wrestling. He was the face of sports entertainment & elevated pro wrestling to a whole new level. I had the opportunity to work with Hulkster a few times over the years & enjoyed my interactions with him. My… pic.twitter.com/zJf0jOi7NK — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 24, 2025

But when he was involved in Vince McMahon’s trial, Hogan confessed that he was on steroids, which began to heal his physical ailments, and then he continued it for 14 years. After a few years, during an interview with Theo Von, he admitted that he and other wrestlers kept on taking steroids even though it was illegal and banned. He said, “When it became illegal, we kept yoking up because we were out tearing biceps like this that wouldn’t get fixed, and muscle tears everywhere.”

5. Hulk Hogan Exerting Power Within Pro Wrestling

WCW signed Hogan and even gave him creative control to make it better, but it didn’t go as planned. During Starrcade 1997, while many fans were expecting Sting to win against Hogan, he exerted his power and changed the outcome, making himself win the championship. This had left fans distressed. He continued to abuse his power and didn’t let his fellow wrestlers win titles.

Of course his heart gave out. Hulk Hogan could barely rip a shirt last year 💀 pic.twitter.com/aV5gSQfARc — Brody Foxx (@BrodyFoxx) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan has lived a life full of controversies. He might have been a man of lies and scandals, but when he was inside the ring, he was no less than a king. May his soul rest in peace.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Who Is Anton James Pacino? All You Need To Know About Al Pacino’s 24-year-old Son

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News