AEW and WWE taking potshots at each other isn’t new, and the latest row of controversy has been initiated by none other than All Elite Wrestling’s head, Tony Khan. Recently, his statement comparing his rival promotion to Harvey Weinstein has attracted many reactions from fans and people related to pro wrestling. Now, it is also learned that Tony is receiving backlash from people in his own company. Keep reading to know more!

It is said that Tony’s latest statement is in reference to Vince McMahon being involved in Janel Grant’s lawsuit. For those who don’t know, Vince is accused of sexual abuse and sex trafficking by Grant. Apart from Vince, the former head of talent relations at WWE, John Laurinaitis, was also named in the lawsuit.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Tony Khan said, “We are like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. We’re up against a really evil juggernaut. WWE is our competitor, that’s who we’re facing. AEW is like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. WWE is like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling.” Following this, Bryan Alvarez has now shared that backstage reactions in both WWE and AEW are highly negative.

While talking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Alvarez said, “I can tell you from talking to people in AEW and obviously WWE, people thought it was ridiculous that he said it. I heard people in AEW saying the same thing, a lot of it. One of the things is that there’s how well you either believe that Vince (McMahon) was the only one who was bad or the entire company is horrible. The reality is neither; it is not either. Vince is the one bad guy, and now he’s gone, and the reality is that it’s not the entire company.”

Meanwhile, for those who didn’t get Harvey Weinstein’s reference in Tony Khan’s statement about WWE, Harvey (co-founder of Miramax) was found guilty of r*pe and sexual assault in 2020 and was jailed for 23 years. However, a few days ago, his r*pe convictions were overturned by the New York Court of Appeals. The court also ordered the retrial of r*pe allegations.

