One of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has transformed from a professional wrestler into one of the biggest stars. After gaining fame in the WWE, he made his acting debut in The Mummy Returns, which quickly led to leading roles in major blockbusters. He starred in films like The Scorpion King, the Fast & Furious franchise, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, further solidifying his status as a bankable action star. Besides his exceptional physique, Johnson’s determination and resilience led him to the top list in the industry, and surprisingly, his paychecks speak for him.

Johnson’s journey from earning a meager paycheck for his wrestling matches to becoming the star with a whopping salary is remarkable. While it’s common for top-tier actors to command substantial salaries, one particular instance stands out when the actor received an impressive $9 million for a brief cameo.

The actor starred in 2010’s The Other Guys as Detective Chris Danson; although Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell played the lead roles, Johnson’s minor cameo earned him a whopping $9 million. The film went on to win the Best Comedy Film award at the Comedy Awards 2011. For a role that lasted under fifteen minutes, Johnson earned a hefty amount for his appearance in The Other Guys, as per BuzzFeed. Now that’s impressive! With such lucrative projects and his unwavering determination, Johson boasts a net worth of $800 million per Celebrity Net Worth.

That wasn’t the case when Johnson began his career. Before becoming famous as a wrestling legend, he used to earn only $40 per match. In a throwback interview with Stephen Colbert, Johnson said, “It was hardcore. So when I first started, we would…live life like gypsies, and I would wrestle. I had a guarantee of $40 per match every night.”

In the interview, Johnson recalled when he wrestled at the flea markets, parking lots, and the State Fair. He said, “So Monday nights were the flea market, I would wrestle there, at the Big Top Flea Market in Memphis, Tennessee. Saturday would be the State Fair every Saturday. And then, throughout the week, we would wrestle at used-car dealerships. We used to set up rings in used car dealerships and in the parking lots of used car dealerships. And people would go in, buy used cars, and if you want, you could see free wrestling matches. And I would be there with my pineapple haircut, and I would be putting on my boots and wrestling gear next to an office that was trying to sell cars.”

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Margot Robbie Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley, Leaving The Internet All Mushy! Netizens React, “Ken Junior”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News