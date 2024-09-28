While most of us would be comfortably covered in our quilts, Reeves was throwing punches in a nightclub scene for John Wick. Talk about hardcore dedication!

Let’s rewind a bit, shall we? Back in ’94, during the filming of Speed, Reeves was a tad more cautious. When director Jan de Bont suggested he jump from a speeding car onto a moving bus—well, danger. “Way too dangerous!” he thought. But Jan wasn’t having it. He convinced Keanu it was just like stepping onto an escalator, and bam! Keanu jumped in—literally. Little did he know, that was just the start of his legitimate ride.

Fast forward to The Matrix, and our boy had leveled up. Keanu didn’t bat an eye when the Wachowskis asked him to train for four months before filming. “Yes!” he grinned, embracing the grind. He was no longer just an actor; he was a full-on action machine. Stunts? Bring them on!

When John Wick exploded in 2014, it was untested! Reeves was practically doing all his stunts. Yeah, there was a stunt double, but he was basically his own bodyguard. And let’s not forget the insane nightclub fight scene. Fever? What fever? He was so committed that even while he was sick, he shot take after take like a boss. Director Chad Stahelski couldn’t believe it, saying Reeves was “really sick during the whole sequence.” But that flu didn’t stand a chance against his relentless spirit.

Oh, and you remember that epic sledgehammer scene where Wick digs up his old hitman gear? That was all Keanu! He wanted to swing that hammer himself—because why not? He wasn’t just playing a character; he was living it.

By the time John Wick: Chapter 3 came around, Reeves had morphed into a stunt ninja, claiming he did about 90% of the action. That kind of passion may result in some wild moments—like when he accidentally sliced open a stuntman’s head in John Wick: Chapter 4. But hey, if you’re gonna risk it all, why not go big, right?

