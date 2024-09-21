Back in the late ’90s, Wolverine was almost Reeves’. Originally, Dougray Scott was set to play the gruff mutant, but he had to step down due to his Mission: Impossible II schedule. Enter Hugh Jackman, who turned out to be the perfect fit and made Logan a household name.

It was only the beginning for Jackman, who made his Wolverine debut in the 2000 movie X-Men. He portrayed the titular clawed hero in nine films and is presently preparing for Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds. However, those adamantium claws were once Keanu Reeves’s goal.

In a SiriusXM chat with his Bill & Ted Face the Music buddy Alex Winter, Reeves spilled the beans: “For me, I always wanted to play Wolverine.” But he’s since made peace with it, adding, “It is too late. It was filled really well. I’m all good with it now.” Guess he’s just fine with saving the world as Neo in The Matrix and kicking butt in John Wick instead.

While Jackman was clawing his way to stardom, Reeves was busy changing the movie game with The Matrix. Imagine a universe where he’d been Wolverine instead! And hey, if Jackman had turned down the role, who knows? Brad Pitt could have played The Matrix and Keanu as Wolverine.

However, Reeves may star in a Marvel Studios superhero film. Fans wonder who will play Wolverine if the X-Men join Marvel. Kevin Feige has hinted that the MCU may recast Reeves, saying, “We talk to him for almost every film we make. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

So, while Keanu’s schedule is packed with John Wick sequels and a Matrix comeback, there’s always a chance he could don a superhero suit—or maybe even those iconic claws—in the future. For now, both Reeves and Jackman have made their marks in pop culture, proving they’re legends in their own right.

