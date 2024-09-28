Hollywood’s iconic star Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most acclaimed actors, known for his exceptional performances in movies like Titanic, Inception, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

The star delivered a powerhouse performance in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street, playing Jordan Belfort, a ruthless and flamboyant stockbroker involved in financial fraud. While his portrayal was largely lauded for demonstrating energetic charisma, moments of dark humor, and wild excess, it wasn’t easy for him to bring justice to the character’s story.

Apart from playing the corrupt persona, the depiction of DiCaprio’s Belfort’s hedonistic lifestyle also included some intimate scenes, particularly with Naomi Lapaglia, played by Margot Robbie. While their intense scenes underlined the film’s critique, being surrounded by naked women for the sequence wasn’t enjoyed by the actor.

In a throwback YouTube interview with Outstanding Screenplays, the actor admitted, “To tell you the truth it was kind of disgusting. Sometimes these sequences were you know, they weren’t very romantic, let’s put it that way. Usually, you’ve to understand when you make movies, there’s a lot of protection in there, you know, there’s also body doubles and things like that. They’re all just another day’s work, really, I mean you think more about your back hurting than any arousal.”

But his hesitation didn’t stop him from giving his best and filming the difficult sequences, even the controversial candle one which he filmed himself with a body double. In the candle scene, Robbie provoked the actor to do the candle sequence, which didn’t hold him back from inserting a candle in his a**. DiCaprio shared, “It was all me, pal. All the flopping around, all the everything was all me. When you take on a character like this and you want to accurately reflect the nature of who these people are, you just gotta do it. You can’t think about yourself, because it’s not me, it’s a depiction of somebody else.”

The Wolf of Wall Street grossed $406.9 million globally.

