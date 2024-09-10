Margot Robbie’s tequila trick? Yep, that’s how she got through one of her most iconic scenes in The Wolf of Wall Street. The Aussie actress didn’t just waltz onto set all cool and confident—nope, she was nervous. Like, tequila-shot nervous. “I’m not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was very, very nervous,” Margot Robbie spilled during a BAFTA: A Life in Pictures chat.

And we get it. Filming a racy, full-on nude scene with Leonardo DiCaprio? That’s next-level pressure. But here’s the kicker: Margot Robbie didn’t even think anyone would notice her. Yeah, for real. “Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, but at the time, I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film,’” she said. Margot Robbie figured everyone would be too focused on DiCaprio. Ha!

But as we all know now, Margot Robbie’s role as Naomi Lapaglia did way more than get noticed—it skyrocketed her into stardom. And while she was making it look effortless behind the scenes? Total nerves. Her first nude scene? Standing in a doorway, completely exposed. “That was diving in headfirst,” Robbie told The New York Times. “I was petrified. I showed up that morning shaking, like, ‘I can’t do this.’”

Enter: tequila. A very kind crew member saw her struggling and offered her a little help. Despite it being 9 a.m., Robbie downed a few swigs. And that, folks, was the magic potion. “I did three shots of tequila, took my clothes off, and did the scene. I was fine,” she said, laughing. “It really helped stop my hands shaking, gave me a little boost of confidence.”

And honestly? After that scene, Robbie didn’t just survive, she thrived. Fast forward to today, and it’s clear that the tequila-fueled moment was just the start of her takeover.

Margot Robbie’s Bold Shift: From Nerves to No Modesty in Babylon

Margot Robbie doesn’t sweat modesty these days—especially when it comes to her characters. While filming Babylon, the Barbie star had zero issues showing some skin. In one scene, her character, Nellie LaRoy, rocks a pair of overalls with no top underneath, and Robbie? She’s all about it. “I don’t have a lot of modesty left,” she told Vanity Fair. “I’d feel embarrassed if it was me, but it’s all her.”

That’s a major shift from her Wolf of Wall Street days. Back in 2013, when she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Robbie was shaking with nerves about going nude. (Tequila shots, anyone?) But after years of playing bold roles, she’s in a whole new headspace.

Now, when she steps into Nellie’s wild world—or, in this case, her overalls—Margot’s all in. Ditching a top? No problem. Like she said, “It’s all her.”

