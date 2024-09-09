Leonardo DiCaprio is not only an outstanding and A-list Hollywood actor but also a ladies man since Titanic. He has millions of fans who are swayed by his charm and handsome looks. His fans are very interested in him and want to know several things about him. Once, Leo appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s show and was asked about his favorite leading lady kiss. The answer left the fans’ hearts melting. Keep scrolling for more.

Leo has been among the highest-paid actors on multiple occasions. He has played a leading role in around twenty-three films, as per The Numbers. His films have a worldwide aggregate of $6.95 billion. The actor has won multiple accolades, including an Oscar for his performance in The Revenant. However, he will always be known as Jack from Titanic to many of his fans. He was catapulted to fame after appearing in the James Cameron directorial. Kate Winslet, too, became immensely famous after the blockbuster movie.

Many years back, the Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s The Oprah Winfrey Show, where a fan from the audience asked an interesting question about the actor. The female member of the audience wanted to know who Leo’s best leading lady kiss was. Leo has worked with some of the most beautiful actresses over the years, from Kate Winslet to Gwyneth Paltrow, Margot Robbie, and more. Everybody wanted to know Leo’s answer, and when he said it, it truly melted people’s hearts.

According to Leonardo DiCaprio, his Titanic co-star Kate Winslet was his best leading lady kiss. He even called it old and classic. Meanwhile, when Oprah Winfrey played a clip of what Kate thought of Leo, the English actress straight up called their relationship like that of a brother and sister. Kate revealed what it was like working with DiCaprio.

The English actress thought Leo was a beautiful man with great talent, and soon they clicked and became excellent friends. The duo stayed friends forever. The internet went aww over Leonardo DiCaprio’s answer, and some even felt bad for him when he got brozoned by Kate Winslet.

One of the users wrote, “Ahh they so amazing…they share a wonderful bond…and they both are so sweet.”

Another quipped, “He’s talking about her being the best kisser n she’s saying they were like brother n sister.”

One fan stated, “She seems like his big sister, maybe 5 years his senior or so.”

Another said, “He was think something else n she said bro sis relation.”

And, “No wonder they never hooked up. He didn’t even get friend zoned, he got brother zoned.”

One joked, “Wow she brotherzoned his ass!! Oh boy!!”

Check out the video here:

Recently, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate Winslet opened up about her kissing scene with Leonardo DiCaprio. She said, “My God, he’s quite the romancer, isn’t he? No wonder every young girl in the world wanted to be kissed by Leonardo DiCaprio.” She continued, “We kept doing this kiss, and I’ve got a lot of pale makeup on, and I would have to do our makeup checks — on both of us, between takes — and I would end up looking as though I’d been sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take because his

makeup would come off on me.”

She even called it a nightmare, as James Cameron wanted specific lighting, and to get the perfect shot, they had to film it multiple times.

Last year, Titanic celebrated its 25th anniversary, and the film returned to theatres. People once again fell in love with Rose and Jack, played by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, respectively.

