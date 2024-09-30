Sylvester Stallone just came clean on something action fans have been debating forever—Arnold Schwarzenegger straight-up won their epic box office battle. In Arnold, Netflix’s doc that dives into the legend’s life, Sly admits that Arnie took the crown in their ’80s and ’90s rivalry. The doc breaks down everything—from Arnie’s bodybuilding days, his Hollywood takeover, and even his stint as the Governator. But the juicy rivalry between him and Stallone steals the show.

Both action stars had a fierce rivalry previously. Sylvester Stallone‘s Rambo and Schwarzenegger’s Terminator ruled the big screen, and it wasn’t about who had the biggest explosions or punchlines—it was about who won. Arnold said he “needed an enemy” to keep motivated, and Stallone was it. He thought he was always trying to catch up to Stallone after The Terminator took off. People competed for the box office crown.

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone was getting increasingly annoyed with Arnie’s winning streak. Sly’s characters like Rambo were always getting beat up, but Arnold’s roles? Untouchable. The guy just walked away without a scratch. And that worked—at the box office, Arnold kept crushing it, leaving Sly in the dust.

By 1991, Schwarzenegger’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day raked in over $500 million worldwide, towering over Sylvester Stallone’s big hits like Cliffhanger, which earned around half of that. Although Cliffhanger was no slouch at the box office, it showed how unstoppable Arnie was at the peak of his fame.

Fast forward to the early 2000s, and Schwarzenegger pivoted to politics while Stallone’s acting career slowed down. However, their rivalry morphed into something unexpected—a close friendship. The two realized how much they had in common without the box office pressure. By the 2010s, they teamed up for several films, including The Expendables franchise and Escape Plan.

Stallone’s candid confession in Arnold reveals that the decades-long feud is now ancient history, and both stars have earned their place in Hollywood legend.

