Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony are geared to release another set of big films like Venom: The Last Dance, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars. While Marvel fans must wait years until Secret Wars drops, they can base theories based on the upcoming Venom 3. Many fans have already connected Venom 3 to the highly-anticipated Spider-Man 4, stating that Peter Parker could appear in Secret Wars, which could be somewhat possible. Since the conclusion of Spider-Man’s Homecoming trilogy, fans have been awaiting the return of the iconic superhero, which could happen soon as Spider-Man 4 was recently confirmed with Tom Holland returning in the titular role.

Although the storyline is still under wraps, MCU director Kevin Fiege claimed that Spider-Man will feature more street-level hero characters. However, Sony is rumored to bring another multiverse project. While Venom: Let There Be Carnage teased a crossover between Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom, viewers saw nothing. But this is possible in the upcoming Venom 3, which could impact Spider-Man.

The trailer of Venom: The Last Dance showed a glimpse of Knull, a powerful threat who is the creator of Venom and the other symbiotes. Knull was introduced as a God-like entity in 2018, but the Celestials banished it into the void. He created symbiotes after Knull discovered that he could control another organism by bonding with them. Since Knull is at the center of all of them, he is one of the most powerful villains that Venom will face, but it will be too much for Hardy’s Eddie and Venom to take on alone. Now, there is no Spider-Man in their universe, which means they will have to look at other universes for help, which highly hints at a crossover with Spider-Man.

According to a theory by a Reddit user, The Last Dance will feature Venom traveling to Earth-616 to seek the help of other heroes to fight Knull. When Venom lands in New York, Spider-Man meets Eddie, who tells him that Knull is coming, and Spider-Man agrees to help overpower Knull. In the final battle, Eddie sacrifices himself, allowing Peter Parker to bond with Venom, doubling their strength. Though they don’t kill Knull, they manage to push him back into the void. Afterward, Spider-Man dons the black symbiote suit, as seen on the 1984 Secret Wars comic book cover.

Now, this theory actually makes sense since No Way Home hinted at a symbiote in the MCU. If this theory proves true, Spider-Man 4 could prepare Peter for Secret Wars. Moreover, the symbiote suit only appeared once in Spider-Man 3, but it didn’t match the look from the Secret Wars comics. Bringing the classic black suit to life pleases fans and stays true to the source material. Furthermore, it introduces Venom into the MCU without the baggage of Sony’s Spider-Man universe. The bond with Venom could give Peter a much-needed power boost for Secret Wars, where he’ll face multiverse-level threats like Robert Downey Jr’s. Doctor Doom.

