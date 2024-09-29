Hollywood’s A-list star Margot Robbie is best known for her iconic role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

Robbie has delivered impressive performances in several critically acclaimed projects, such as I, Tonya, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Barbie, and The Wolf of Wall Street, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

While Robbie’s accolades include nominations for three Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and six BAFTA Awards, the actress once shared a hilarious incident in which she discovered a human foot.

In a throwback interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s roundtable, Robbie, Bryan Cranston, Hammer, Armie, Diane Kruger, and Robert Pattinson discussed their unique experiences with directors and actors throughout their careers.

Among all the stories, Robbie’s story was unexpected and stood out as the most bizarre one. She shared, “I recently did a film and the director asked if everyone could write down the craziest thing that has happened to them in their lives. I had spent two months with this group of people, probably about 60 people and everyone seems super normal.”

Robbie continued, “And then everyone had to write down the craziest thing that happened to them and it was released on the last day, and you had to guess whose story matched up with who. It just reminded me that fascinating people are everywhere.” She explained that she found a “little souvenir” which happened to be a “human foot on the beach in Nicaragua.” The actress did not reveal how she reacted or what she did.

Recently, Robbie showed off her baby bump in Sardinia as she’s expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley. The Barbie actress stepped out in black flowy pants and a white button-down top, completing her look with a bucket hat, slides, a slouchy shoulder bag, and Prada sunglasses. The couple announced their pregnancy back in July as an insider revealed to People that the couple “wanted to start a family for quite some time.”

