Fincher’s known for his edgy storytelling in classics like Se7en and Fight Club, and initially, he thought Pitt would be the perfect fit for the nameless assassin in The Killer. But after tossing the idea into the ring, Pitt hit the brakes, stating it was “a little too nihilistic for me.” I mean, let’s be real—when even Brad Pitt thinks something is too dark, you know it’s going to be a wild ride!

The Killer, out of Netflix’s vault, features Michael Fassbender as the cold-blooded assassin whose meticulously planned hit goes hilariously and violently awry. Picture this: our anti-hero is all set to make his mark, but instead of the intended target, he ends up offing the wrong guy. Talk about a plot twist! The film dances on the razor’s edge between absurd humor and gut-wrenching violence, creating an unsettling and oddly captivating atmosphere.

Fincher first discovered Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel in 2007 and instantly thought of Pitt as the lead. The pair had already established their dynamic duo status, but Pitt’s hesitation left Fincher in a bit of a pickle. With his calendar packed with The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, the project got shelved, and the rights eventually returned to Nolent. So, what’s a director to do?

Enter Plan B Entertainment, Pitt’s production company, which swooped in to snag the adaptation rights! Even though Pitt stepped back from acting in it, he still kept his fingers in the pie. Fast forward to 2015, when Nolent poked Fincher to see if he still had a burning desire to turn his graphic novel into a film. Spoiler alert: he did!

Fincher envisioned the film as a series of five tightly-woven acts, each like a mini-movie. He enlisted Andrew Kevin Walker, his trusty script collaborator, to help shape the story. Walker dug deep into the philosophical rabbit hole, channeling thinkers like Camus and Nietzsche to give the killer’s inner monologues the weight they needed to keep audiences hooked without losing their minds.

With the script finally taking shape, Fassbender came into the picture and became the perfect fit for this darkly comic assassin. Fincher couldn’t stop raving about Fassbender’s meticulous approach. “He has this incredible precision… it’s practically a silent movie,” he said. And that precision pays off—Fassbender’s character communicates more through his intense actions than any monologue could muster.

Now, imagine if Pitt had taken the role. Would The Killer have had the same punch, or would it have veered into more of a cheeky assassin flick? Considering Pitt’s knack for roles that lean toward humor, we might have missed out on the film’s unique, unsettling vibe.

Despite its brutal content, The Killer emerged as one of Fincher’s more hopeful films, showcasing a blend of dark comedy and raw introspection. And now that it’s streaming on Netflix, viewers can revel in this deliciously twisted narrative that reminds us sometimes, the best stories come from what might have been. So, grab your snacks and buckle up—The Killer is ready to take you on a ride you won’t soon forget!

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office North America: On The Brink Of Beating Batman As Tim Burton’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News