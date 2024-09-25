The two Hollywood A-list stars, Margot Robbie and Will Smith, teamed up in the 2015 crime drama, Focus.

Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, the movie featured Smith as Nicky, a seasoned con artist, and Robbie as Jess, an ambitious newcomer to the world of high-stakes deception. Focus explores their complicated relationship as Nicky trains Jess, and their romance collides with the dangerous world of con games.

While their on-screen romance was flawless, the two were even rumored to be romantically involved. Their work together on Focus also resulted in Robbie calling out Smith because of unprofessional behavior.

In a throwback interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Barbie star recalled how she went through hell while she was backpacking in Croatia and got the call to audition for Focus and had to fly quickly to New York. She said, “I was backpacking for a week with my brother on an island off Croatia. I end up having the craziest 24 hours of my life. I’m soaking wet because I’d been swimming, I get back to the hostel at 6 a.m., no sleep, turn my phone on, and I’ve got all these messages: ‘They want you to audition for Focus. Your flight leaves tonight.’”

Robbie continued, “There’s only one catamaran to the mainland and it leaves in 20 minutes, so I’m grabbing my stuff and I race off I get the catamaran, I get a bus to the airport, I get to the airport and wait 6 hours, I fly to France and wait another 6 hours, I fly to New York, and by the time I get to New York, they’ve lost my luggage. My shoes are wet, my denim shorts are damp, I’ve got no makeup, no clothes.”

Despite the difficulties, Robbie managed to make it to the audition on time only to find that Smith was running late too. But his excuse made Robbie furious. Smith had to come all the way from Queens, and this didn’t please Robbie who went through hell and back to reach on time. She revealed that when Smith apologized for his tardiness, explaining that he had come from Queens, she pointedly highlighted her own effort by mentioning that she had traveled from an island off Croatia and still made it on time.

Robbie added, “When they hired me for Focus they said they liked my audition. I was like, ‘So I got the job because I looked like sh*t and called Will Smith a d*ck?’ It worked out well. Acting 101, I guess.”

Moreover, the actress shared that she had a great time working with Smith and other cast members on Focus.

