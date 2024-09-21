Hollywood’s A-list star Margot Robbie gained international fame with her breakout role in The Wolf of the Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese. Playing the role of Naomi Lapaglia, the seductive and bold second wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Jordan Belfort, Robbie captivated the audience with her exceptional bold performance. One of her most notable and iconic scenes from the movie is when she confronts Belfort and asserts her power and control over their turbulent marriage.

Another memorable moment is her seductive enticement, adding layers of eye-catching nudity which caught much attention from the audience. But it wasn’t only the viewers who caught the attention of Robbie’s intense scenes, it also made Playboy Magazine offer her to get naked.

The creator and former owner of Playboy Magazine, Hugh Hefner was so much interested in Robbie for her natural talent, refined actions, and intense performance in The Wolf of the Wall Street that he approached her personally with a handsome amount to model for the popular men’s magazine. Unfortunately, Robbie turned down the offer. Even though she starred alongside DiCaprio in the movie, Robbie once admitted that she didn’t think it was appropriate for her family to watch. Although she doesn’t regret going all bare in the movie to play the character, she didn’t take Hefner’s proposal because it was an untasteful opportunity.

She said, “I think nudity for the sake of nudity is shameful, If they’ve put it in just so that a girl gets her top off, then that’s disgusting. And you can always tell. But I also think it’s disgusting when someone gets naked in real life, in the film they conveniently leave their bra on or hold up the bed sheet. Seeing someone being choreographed into being covered up irritates me just as much.⁠”

Recalling the nudity in The Wolf of the Wall Street, she once revealed to The Telegraph that she insisted on going fully nude for the scene even when Scorsese wanted her to wear a robe. She said, “The whole point of Naomi is that her body is her only form of currency in this world.⁠So when Marty was trying to help me out and said in the scene where she seduces Jordan perhaps I could have a robe on, I said she wouldn’t.⁠She has to be naked. She’s laying her cards on the table.”

Must Read: When Chris Hemsworth Helped Tom Holland Landing Him Spider-Man, “I Mean, Look, We Worked On…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News