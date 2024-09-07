Will Smith's Last 5 Films At The Box Office: With 2 Bad Boys Films, An Oscar-Winning Sports Biopic, A Spy Thriller & A Comedy Entertainer, Hollywood Star Enjoys A Sum Of Over $1.2 Billion!

Will Smith is no stranger to blockbusters. The movie star who got his big break in the 1993 film Six Degrees of Separation has starred in 39 films, which have grossed over $9 billion worldwide. Smith’s last five films have made 10% of his lifetime gross as an actor. Let’s look at his last five films at the box office.

From his memorable tenure on TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to starring in bankable franchises like Men in Black and Bad Boys, Will Smith is arguably one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Smith has delivered consistent hits for over three decades and is the undefeated box office king. His mere presence in a film still gets viewers excited. His recent film Bad Boys: Ride Or Die jump-started the summer box office, which was off to a slow start with multiple flops like The Fall Guy and Furiosa: Mad Max Saga.

The film made over $50 million in the opening weekend at the domestic box office and went on to gross over $400 million worldwide. Smith has starred in two Bad Boys films in the last five years, which have grossed over $400 million each.

The 2023 sports biopic King Richard might not have made a significant impact at the box office, grossing over $37 million against a budget of $50 million. However, the film won him his first Oscar last year. In 2019, Will Smith was part of a spy comedy and thriller, Spies In Disguise and Gemini Man, which went on to gross over $100 million each. His last five films have made over $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (2024) – $400.6 Million King Richard (2022) – $37.9 Million Bad Boys: For Life (2020) – $424.2 Million Spies In Disguise (2019) – $171.6 Million Gemini Man (2019) – $166.5 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified them.

