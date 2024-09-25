Lionsgate is experiencing a tough time at the box office. As Dave Bautista starrer The Killer’s Game continues its abysmal box office performance, Halle Berry-led Never Let Go gets a gloomy debut weekend. It is struggling even to reach a minor milestone at the box office in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

Directed by Alexandre Aja, this Halle Berry starrer is a survival horror thriller written by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby. Movies in this genre often do well at the theatres, but things are not favorable in the case of Halle’s movie. Even though it placed in the top five of this weekend’s domestic list and surpassed Deadpool & Wolverine to enter the top five, the film’s progress is slow and not so overwhelming.

The critics gave this survival drama an average of 63% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, while the audience rated it only 56%. Never Let Go, with Halle Berry in the lead, has been in the theatres for less than a week, and yet it has yet to cross the $5 million mark in the United States. According to BoxOfficeReport.com, the survival horror thriller collected only $375K on Monday across 2667 locations. It experienced a drop of 65.2% from Sunday. The R-rated thriller seems to have failed to impress the viewers, and word of mouth is also not there to elevate its collections.

Never Let Go’s domestic gross stands at $4.82 million. It is expected to surpass the $5 million mark by this weekend. The movie collected $4.44 million on its debut weekend, and it has not been released internationally.

More about the movie –

Never Let Go is about a woman and her two young children living alone in a large forest. The film’s synopsis states, “As an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times—even tethering themselves with ropes—they cling to one another, urging each other never to let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.”

Never Let Go, featuring Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B Jenkins, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Christin Park, and Stephanie Lavigne, was released in the US on September 20.

