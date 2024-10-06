Am I Racist, the satirical documentary comedy directed by Matt Walsh, has surpassed After Death’s domestic haul. The film is being well appreciated by the audience, resulting in it collecting almost four times its production budget. There are several big movies running in the theatres, but Am I Racist has stood out and is moving ahead, collecting winning numbers in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, After Death was released in 2023. It is a documentary film by Stephen Gray and Chris Radtke. It tells the stories of various near-death experience survivors and features an analysis of these events by authors and scientists. They try to determine what happens after a person’s death. The critics rated it average on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience liked it more, giving the movie a strong 87% on Popcornmeter.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Matt Walsh’s documentary movie Am I Racist has collected $128K on Friday. It has registered the biggest 4th Friday for a documentary in a decade. The movie has recorded a drop of 63.6% from last Friday and lost around 668 theatres on Friday. It is now running across 562 theatres only in North America.

Matt Walsh’s movie Am I Racist has reached $11.6 million so far in North America. The documentary is expected to earn around $350K to $500K on its 4th 3-day weekend in North America. The movie has successfully surpassed After Death’s $11.4 million domestic run. The film was made on a budget of $3 million only and has already collected 286.66% more than its making cost.

The satirical documentary comedy was awarded with an A on CinemaScore. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics score stands at 77%, while the audience rating on Popcornmeter is an impressive 97%. In Am I Racist, Matt Walsh goes undercover in the world of DEI, hilariously skewering the absurdity of race hustlers. Prepare to be shocked by how far the grifters will go and how much further Matt Walsh will go to expose them.

It was released in the US on September 13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

