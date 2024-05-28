Varshangalkku Shesham On OTT: When & Where To Watch This Malayalam Drama

Fresh off a successful four-week theatrical run, the heartwarming tale of chasing cinematic dreams, Varshangalkku Shesham, is all set to make its digital debut! The makers have finally unveiled the platform and release date, offering cinephiles a chance to revisit the electrifying journey of Venu and Murali from the comfort of their homes. Stay tuned to find out where and when you can catch this captivating film!

Varshangalkku Shesham Plot

The film dives into the spirited friendship between Venu (Dhyan Sreenivasan), an ambitious screenwriter and filmmaker, and Murali (Pranav Mohanlal), a musician. Embracing the 1970s trend, they venture to Madras, dreaming of hitting it big in the film industry. Their rollercoaster journey sees both triumphs and setbacks. The story captures the gritty reality newcomers face in the cutthroat movie industry. Yet, there’s a twist of irony: the actors portraying these underdogs are industry insiders. The film tracks their lives through changing times spanning decades.

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast and Crew

As previously mentioned, Varshangalkku Shesham‘s cast and crew are filled with industry insiders. Director Vineeth Sreenivasan is the son of actor, scriptwriter, and director Sreenivasan. One of the leads is Dhyan Sreenivasan, the director’s younger brother, while the other is Pranav Mohanlal, son of superstar Mohanlal. Adding to the star-studded lineage, director Priyadarshan’s daughter, Kalyani Priyadarshan, is also part of the cast.

Other members include Neeta Pillai, Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, and Y.G. Mahendran. Nivin Pauly, after a string of box-office flops, plays a caricatured version of himself named Nithin Molly, which was intended as a comeback role but was overshadowed by the release of Malayalee from India. Amrit Ramnath, the son of the renowned singer Bombay Jayashri, stepped into the spotlight as a music composer for the first time. Meanwhile, Odukkathil Viswajith is in charge of cinematography, supported by Najeeb Kha, who holds the role of Chief Associate Cameraman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varshangalkku Shesham (@varshangalkkushesham)

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collections

Varshangalkku Shesham, which hit theatres on April 11th, 2024, commenced its journey with a respectable opening week box office collection of 22.35 crore. The film’s performance signifies a notable increase in the international recognition of Malayalam cinema. Closing its theatrical run in India after four weeks, it accumulated a total gross of 45.94 crore. Overall, the film concluded its global theatrical run with an impressive total gross collection surpassing 82 crore.

Varshangalkku Shesham OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

Varshangalkku Shesham will be released on Sony LIV on June 7th, 2024. Currently, details about dubbed versions remain undisclosed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varshangalkku Shesham (@varshangalkkushesham)

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD (Prelude) On OTT: Prabhas Is Arriving With B&B: Bujji & Bhairava Before The Main Film – When & Where To Watch India’s Darling’s New Avatar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News