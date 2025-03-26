L2: Empuraan is all set for its grand arrival in theatres tomorrow. Even before hitting the big screen, Mohanlal’s magnum opus is all over the news due to its record-breaking spree. As per the latest update, the film is just inches away from surpassing the day 1 advance booking of Vidaamuyarchi at the Indian box office and registering the second-highest opening day pre-sales in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report!

L2: Empuraan in day 1 advance booking

As of 11 am IST, the Lucifer sequel has sold tickets worth 16.50 crore gross for the opening day in India (excluding blocked seats). This includes a sale of 8.69 lakh+ tickets. Out of this staggering pre-sales, Kerala alone has contributed 10.62 crore gross by selling 6.09 lakh+ tickets. It is followed by Karnataka, with pre-sales worth 2.56 crore gross.

Among cities, Bengaluru is at the top with pre-sales worth 2.32 crore gross, followed by Kochi’s 2.19 crore gross. A massive 8,070+ shows have been allotted all across the nation, making it one of the biggest releases from Mollywood ever.

On BookMyShow alone, L2: Empuraan has sold over 1 million tickets in the advance booking stage, making it the first Malayalam film to achieve the feat.

Soon to beat Vidaamuyarchi!

For those who don’t know, Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi closed its day 1 advance booking at 18.40 crore gross at the Indian box office. As we can see, L2: Empuraan is just 1.90 crores away from Ajith’s Kollywood biggie, which is expected to be covered by the end of the day.

By surpassing Vidaamuyarchi, L2: Empuraan will register the second-highest opening day pre-sales in 2025. Ram Charan’s Game Changer will stay unbeaten at the top with 31.80 crore gross.

Take a look at the top 5 opening day pre-sales in 2025:

Game Changer – 31.80 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 18.40 crores L2 Empuraan – 16.50 crores (1 day to go) Chhaava – 13.85 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 12.40 crores

More about the film

The Mollywood magnum opus releases on March 27. It marks Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial venture and also stars Prithviraj, Tovino Thoman, and Manju Warrier in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Hindi Box Office Day 40: Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan To Become 3rd Highest-Grossing Hindi Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News