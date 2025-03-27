L2: Empuraan has taken a roaring start at the box office. The Malayalam political action thriller opened at the box office much better than Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal’s last theatrical releases. In fact, the morning occupancy for the film is also roaring high!

Mohanlal’s Last Theatrical Release

Mohanlal’s last theatrical release, Barroz, opened at the box office with 3.45 crore collection in India. It registered a morning occupancy of 49.5%. The film eventually earned 11 crore in its lifetime and was the last Malayalam release of the year 2024.

L2: Empuraan Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, till 4 pm, the political action thriller has already earned 10.52 crore at the box office, registering a 63.3% morning occupancy. The opening day number is already 233% higher than Mohanlal’s last opening day with Barroz!

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Last Theatrical Release

Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s last release was Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which earned 3.8 crore on its opening day. It registered an occupancy of 32.35% with the morning shows! His latest release has surpassed this number by a huge margin.

L2: Empuraan Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the opening day, March 27, Thursday, L2: Empuraan registered a ticket sale of 172K on BMS from 6 AM to 4 PM. This means that the film is registering a ticket sale of almost 17K per hour on average. Yesterday, a ticket sale of 58K was registered at the same time. Today, the film jumped by 196%, registering a massive ticket sale.

Seventh Best Pre-Sales

Mohanlal has already registered the best ticket pre-sale for Mollywood on BMS and the seventh-best ticket pre-sale for an Indian film on BMS. Hopefully, the film shatters the record on the opening day and sets the tone right for the upcoming Eid weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Registers Lowest Pre-Sales For Chiyaan Vikram Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News